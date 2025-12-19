FLANG welcomes first warrant officer graduate

Photo By Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones | Chief Warrant Officer Two Marco Altadonna, chief technical advisor to the commander of...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones | Chief Warrant Officer Two Marco Altadonna, chief technical advisor to the commander of the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron, is sworn in by Lt. Col. Paul Martin, commander of the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron, during a commissioning ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala, Dec. 17, 2025. Altadonna was the first Florida Air National Guard candidate to complete Warrant Officer Training School since the Warrant Officer Corps dissolved in 1958. The U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force reinstated the Warrant Officer Corps, with a focus on Cyber and IT fields. Newly commissioned candidates provide the force with technical leaders capable of enhancing cyber and space domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.---Chief Warrant Officer Two Marco Altadonna, chief technical advisor to the commander of the 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron, made Florida Air National Guard history as he walked across the stage during a graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Dec. 18, 2025. Altadonna was the first member of the FLANG to join the ranks of the U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Corps in over 60 years.



“I feel honored to be a part of the future of the Air Force; it is a great experience to set a path for future warrant officers,” said Altadonna. “I look forward to progressing the unit in a cyber domain by creating those processes that advance the commander's intent and get the team on the same page.”



As the U.S. Air Force expands upon its cybersecurity and IT fields, the Warrant Officer Corps is reintegrated as an essential part of the transformation. Warrant officers serve as a vital link between enlisted personnel and commissioned officers, acting as technical leaders, trainers, and advisors.



“As a commander, you aren’t involved in the technical intricacies,” said Lt. Col. Paul Martin, commander of the 290th JCSS. “As the coin he gave me during his commissioning reads, he's going to be my technical integrator, my professional warfighter, and a credible advisor. I look forward to that and the technical integration as we move forward."



Altadonna, one of the few individuals to attain the rank of Chief Warrant Officer Two upon their commissioning, is a trailblazer dedicated to expanding operational capabilities, mentoring the next generation of leaders, and building upon the future of the force.



“To those interested in following this path, stay technically relevant, stay focused on the mission, and understand what the strategic goals are for the Air Force and Florida Air National Guard,” said Altadonna. “It all plays a part in what we do and how we build those systems that make the organization better."



In occupational fields such as cybersecurity and IT, skills proficiency can become obsolete if not adapted to continuous advancements. The warrant officer corps retains invaluable subject matter experts and allows them to exercise a role solely bound to their respective crafts. This form of specialized leadership is integral to maintaining technological superiority over space and cyberspace domains.



“It's historic for the FLANG as well as our unit's legacy,” said Capt. Jeffrey Beltran, director of operations at 290th JCSS. “It's amazing to watch people you looked up to, like then MSgt. Altadonna, who was always an honest individual, attentive to our capabilities, accomplished something like this. Congratulations to CW2 Altadonna; this is a momentous occasion for his family as well as our family here at the 290th. We look forward to seeing what innovations he comes up with for our squadron in the future.”



Altadonna paves the way as the first of his kind, but not the last. As FLANG’s 290th JCSS continues to mobilize tactical communications Airmen capable of providing expeditious and secure communications networks, operators look to individuals like Altadonna to bring forth innovations that will lead them into the future of Joint All-Domain Operations. Together, their efforts ensure that our nation’s forces remain connected, adaptable, and ready for the challenges of tomorrow.