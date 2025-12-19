NAS Pensacola MWR, Fire Department Spread Holiday Chee

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) partnered with Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast (F&ESGC) to deliver holiday gifts Dec. 24 to residents living onboard NAS Pensacola and Corry Station.
As part of the annual tradition, Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast transported Santa Claus through base housing areas aboard a fire engine, bringing holiday cheer directly to families. “We think that it’s important to do this stocking delivery every year to bring a sense of community and Christmas spirit to the NAS Pensacola population,” said NAS Pensacola MWR Community Recreation Director Katie Anderson. “Everybody is excited when they see Santa coming, and it just brings a sense of joy and tradition.”
Santa’s arrival was announced with fire truck sirens and holiday music played over the engine’s loudspeaker, drawing children from their homes to greet him and receive gifts.
The event concluded after Santa completed visits throughout the housing areas at NAS Pensacola and Corry Station, marking another year of collaboration between installation organizations to support service members and their families during the holiday season.
