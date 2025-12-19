Santa Claus delivers stockings to residents living onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Dec. 24 during an annual event planned by NAS Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) and Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast (F&ESGC). (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 13:18
|Photo ID:
|9460001
|VIRIN:
|251224-N-PJ019-1000
|Resolution:
|4026x3221
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola MWR, Fire Department Spread Holiday Cheer [Image 4 of 4], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Pensacola MWR, Fire Department Spread Holiday Chee
No keywords found.