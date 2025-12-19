NAS Pensacola MWR, Fire Department Spread Holiday Cheer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A resident of Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola waves to a Fire and Emergency Service Gulf Coast (F&ESGC) fire engine Dec. 24 during an annual holiday gift delivery organized by NAS Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR). As part of the tradition, F&ESGC transported Santa Claus through base housing areas aboard a fire engine to holiday cheer directly to families. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)