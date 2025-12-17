Exchange Celebrates Space Force Birthday with $15,000 in Prizes

Courtesy Photo | Celebrate the Space Force’s birthday with $15,000 in prizes! From Yeti gear to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Celebrate the Space Force’s birthday with $15,000 in prizes! From Yeti gear to Samsung TVs, 95 winners will score big. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS –The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the Space Force’s birthday with a sweepstakes offering more than $15,000 in prizes, available to authorized military shoppers who enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from Dec. 19 through Jan. 19.

The Space Force Birthday sweepstakes gives shoppers a chance to celebrate the service’s milestone with prizes that support adventure, wellness and everyday mission readiness.

In total, 95 winners will take home items ranging from rugged packs and hydration gear to premium electronics and smart accessories. Prizes include:

30 BrigadeQM tactical sling packs.

20 Yeti Rambler bottles.

8 Samsung soundbars with bass boost.

6 Bear & Son survival tools.

5 Black Diamond headlamps.

5 CamelBak hydration packs.

5 Hydroflask bottles.

3 Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 headphones.

3 Samsung Dolby ATMOS soundbars.

3 Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TVs.

1 Garmin Vivo Active 6 smartwatch.

1 Shokz OpenRun 2+ headphones.

1 Shokz Open Dots ONE headphones.

1 My Medic Recon medical kit.

1 Elite Survival Summit backpack.

1 Yeti cooler.

“Marking the Space Force’s birthday is an important moment to reflect on the achievements of our nation’s newest military branch,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is honored to commemorate this occasion with a sweepstakes that recognizes the Guardians who serve with excellence.”

Winners will be selected and notified no later than Jan. 30. Authorized military shoppers aged 18 and older may enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from Dec. 19 through Jan. 19. No purchase is necessary to enter.

Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.

For full sweepstakes rules, visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.

