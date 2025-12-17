(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exchange Celebrates Space Force Birthday with $15,000 in Prizes

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Celebrate the Space Force’s birthday with $15,000 in prizes! From Yeti gear to Samsung TVs, 95 winners will score big.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 14:08
    Photo ID: 9451679
    VIRIN: 251218-F-QD077-1001
    Resolution: 5100x6600
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Exchange Celebrates Space Force Birthday with $15,000 in Prizes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Space Force
    Space Force Birthday
    EXchange
    AAFES

