Pine Creek Lake to hold timber sale

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2025

    Story by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    TULSA, OK – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, Pine Creek Lake Office is accepting bids for timber sale. The lake office is accepting bids from Dec. 15, 2025 until 10 a.m., Feb. 3, 2026.

    More than 10,000 tons of pine saw timber, 3,000 tons of pine pulpwood and 10,000 tons of hardwood pulpwood are up for bid.

    Contact Reilly Cloud, forester, Tulsa District at 580-326-3345, extension 3528, or Justin Anderson, realty specialist, Tulsa District at 903-465-4990, extension 7815, to request a bid packet.

    Timber sales are part of USACE’s ongoing environmental stewardship mission and promote healthy, sustainable forests, support wildlife habitat and reduce the risk of disease and wildfire by opening the canopy and allowing for new growth.

