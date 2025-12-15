Pine Creek Lake to hold timber sale

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, Pine Creek Lake Office is accepting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, Pine Creek Lake Office is accepting bids for timber sale. Sealed bids will be accepted from Dec. 15, 2025, through 10 a.m. Feb. 3, 2026, at the Pine Creek Lake Project Office. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Jerry Dewitt) see less | View Image Page

TULSA, OK – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, Pine Creek Lake Office is accepting bids for timber sale. The lake office is accepting bids from Dec. 15, 2025 until 10 a.m., Feb. 3, 2026.

More than 10,000 tons of pine saw timber, 3,000 tons of pine pulpwood and 10,000 tons of hardwood pulpwood are up for bid.

Contact Reilly Cloud, forester, Tulsa District at 580-326-3345, extension 3528, or Justin Anderson, realty specialist, Tulsa District at 903-465-4990, extension 7815, to request a bid packet.

Timber sales are part of USACE’s ongoing environmental stewardship mission and promote healthy, sustainable forests, support wildlife habitat and reduce the risk of disease and wildfire by opening the canopy and allowing for new growth.