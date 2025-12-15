(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pine Creek Lake to hold timber sale

    Pine Creek Lake to hold timber sale

    VALLIANT, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, Pine Creek Lake Office is accepting bids for timber sale. Sealed bids will be accepted from Dec. 15, 2025, through 10 a.m. Feb. 3, 2026, at the Pine Creek Lake Project Office. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Jerry Dewitt)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.15.2025 16:16
    Pine Creek Lake to hold timber sale

    Timber
    Environmental Stewardship
    Tulsa District
    Pine Creek Lake
    USACE
    Forstry

