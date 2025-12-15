The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, Pine Creek Lake Office is accepting bids for timber sale. Sealed bids will be accepted from Dec. 15, 2025, through 10 a.m. Feb. 3, 2026, at the Pine Creek Lake Project Office. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Jerry Dewitt)
Pine Creek Lake to hold timber sale
