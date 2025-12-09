Photo By SETAF Africa | A Vicenza player gives it his all during the Vicenza Military Community Holiday Cup...... read more read more Photo By SETAF Africa | A Vicenza player gives it his all during the Vicenza Military Community Holiday Cup soccer tournament at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 13, 2025. The two-day event brought together teams from Wiesbaden, Grafenwoehr, Aviano and Vicenza to showcase readiness and camaraderie across Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jon Vandeveer) see less | View Image Page

Vicenza hosts Holiday Cup soccer tournament, showcasing readiness, camaraderie across Europe

VICENZA, Italy — Under crisp December skies and the watchful gaze of the Dolomite mountain range, the Vicenza Military Community Football Club hosted the 2025 Holiday Cup soccer tournament Dec. 13–14 at Caserma Del Din, bringing together U.S. Army garrison teams from Wiesbaden, Grafenwöhr, Aviano and Vicenza for two days of competitive play, teamwork and esprit de corps.

The tournament featured round-robin matches on Del Din’s turf field and concluded with a championship match between Aviano and Wiesbaden, followed by a trophy presentation. The Wiesbaden team captured the Holiday Cup title.

“The holidays can be especially difficult for Soldiers who are far from home,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Matheus Candido, aide de camp to the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). “This tournament was created to help bridge that gap by building readiness, camaraderie and esprit de corps across our formations. Bringing Soldiers from different garrisons together in competition strengthens physical and mental toughness, builds resilience and reinforces the bonds that make our military strong.”

Candido, a former collegiate and semi-professional soccer player, coached the Vicenza team alongside U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elisban Bazan, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kristin Belga and civilian coach Shawn Goodwin. The Vicenza roster included service members from across SETAF-AF, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, the 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, the 79th Theater Sustainment Command and other Vicenza-based units.

“This event took months of coordination and was made possible through the support of U.S. Army Garrison–Italy, Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the teams that traveled to Vicenza to compete in the Holiday Cup, and many others,” Candido said. “Watching Soldiers compete with discipline, sportsmanship and determination made every late workday worth it.”

The tournament was conducted in accordance with the U.S. Army Europe regulations and FIFA guidelines, using an 11-on-11 format with two 30-minute halves. Safety measures included on-site first aid and strict enforcement of uniform, roster and conduct standards.

“It’s an honor to bring our military communities together for a competitive, high-level tournament,” said Christina Giaretta, MWR sports programmer, USAG-I. “The players’ dedication is evident, some traveled as long as nine hours to compete in the game they love.”

Beyond the scoreboard, the Holiday Cup served as a platform for professional development.

“Soccer requires communication, adaptability, resilience and leadership, skills that translate directly to the battlefield,” Candido said. “Whether you’re a platoon leader or a private, stepping onto the pitch means taking responsibility, giving your best effort and holding teammates accountable. We win together, we lose together, one team, one fight.”

The tournament also highlighted the importance of community engagement.

“Putting this tournament on the map gives Soldiers a meaningful goal to work toward, sharpening their skills, building endurance and relieving the stress of the workday,” Giaretta added. “Organizing it was my way of giving back to the community, a Holiday Cup built on teamwork, competition and enjoyment of the game.”

Families, friends and fellow service members gathered to support their teams. Music played between matches, and the sidelines buzzed with laughter and encouragement.

“This is what readiness looks like,” Candido said. “It’s not only physical fitness, but mental sharpness, emotional resilience and strong connections with those around us. Events like the Holiday Cup remind us that we are part of something bigger than ourselves. The support of family, friends and teammates, along with our reliance on one another, drives our success both in competition and in life.”

As the final whistle sounded and Wiesbaden lifted the trophy, the Holiday Cup underscored the value of sport in building readiness, resilience and unity across the U.S. Army Europe community.