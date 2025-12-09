Vicenza hosts Holiday Cup soccer tournament, showcasing readiness and camaraderie across Europe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A participant runs towards the ball during the Vicenza Holiday Cup soccer tournament at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 13, 2025. The two-day event brought together teams from Wiesbaden, Grafenwoehr, Aviano and Vicenza to showcase readiness and camaraderie across Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)