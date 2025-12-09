Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vicenza hosts Holiday Cup soccer tournament, showcasing readiness and camaraderie across Europe

    Vicenza hosts Holiday Cup soccer tournament, showcasing readiness and camaraderie across Europe

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.13.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Vicenza players defend their goal during the Vicenza Holiday Cup soccer tournament at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 13, 2025. The two-day event brought together teams from Wiesbaden, Grafenwoehr, Aviano and Vicenza to showcase readiness and camaraderie across Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)

    VIRIN: 251213-A-LN229-1538
