New leaders assume command of Maryland Guard's 70th RTI and 58th EMIB

TOWSON, Md. — Maryland Army National Guard soldiers, families, and distinguished guests gathered at the Harry C. Ruhl Armory for a joint change of command and change of responsibility ceremony, for leadership transitions of the 70th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) and the 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Dec. 6, 2025.

Brig. Gen. Andrew W. Collins, commander of the MDARNG, hosted the event, which celebrated outgoing leaders and welcomed new ones who will lead their respective organizations going forward.

“Leaders develop leaders. And when you take responsibility for Soldiers, you become part of something bigger than yourself,” said Collins. “That is what we are witnessing today. Three senior leaders stepping down after honorable service. Three senior leaders stepping up to continue the mission. The chain remains unbroken.”

Col. Juan T. Bryant relinquished command to incoming commander Lt. Col. H. Robert Wille III, who will lead the 70th RTI, which is responsible for training across Officer Candidate School, Warrant Officer Candidate School, and multiple enlisted career fields. The RTI is a state-of-the-art learning institution, attracting Soldiers nationwide and delivering dynamic, experiential training to build leaders for the force.

“It has been an extreme honor and privilege to have been afforded the opportunity to serve as regimental commander. Training and assessing the skill, talent, and leadership potential of the force is an awesome responsibility,” said Col. Juan Bryant. “It’s no secret to those who have been around the Maryland National Guard that Lt. Col. Wille represents the very best that this organization has to offer. His expertise, drive, and dedication will undoubtedly push the Regiment to new heights.”

Wille served as an enlisted infantry Soldier, a military police officer, a company and battalion commander, and a senior staff officer across multiple echelons. His extensive experience in operations, training, and large-scale mobilization as the Army G3 and the Maryland National Guard Joint Staff J3 helped prepare him for his new role.

“Change of commands are about tradition and the symbolism of transferring command,” said Wille, who took three things from Col. Juan Bryant’s leadership: having a calm presence, taking care of soldiers, and using the simplest solutions for complex problems. “They welcome and congratulate the incoming commander, but more importantly, they allow us to honor and thank the outgoing commander.”

The 58th EMIB also held a change of responsibility between outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Walk and incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin J. Davis. Walk departs his role and will retire after 36 years of service.

Walk served in pivotal leadership assignments with the Battlefield Surveillance Brigade, 58th EMIB, MDARNG G3, 629th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion.

“I am honored and humbled to have been a part of the EMIB and to have this as my last assignment,” said Walk. “It is important to maintain continuity, but it is just as important to welcome change, and I believe Command Sgt. Maj. Davis will bring that change and take the 58th EMIB to the next level.”

Davis brings nearly 22 years of experience, enlisting in the Maryland Army National Guard in 2003. Davis has led Soldiers in multiple units within the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, the MDARNG G2, the 110th Information Operations Battalion, and the 629th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion.

“It is very important to build your network and listen to the advice of your mentors because you just never know what may happen,” said Davis, who committed to work “tirelessly” to ensure success for the Soldiers of the 58th EMIB.

Col. Michael A. Bryant relinquished command to Col. Kirstie Y. Roy during the 58th EMIB’s change of command. Bryant, a M-day soldier and Department of the Army civilian at the National Ground Intelligence Center, will retire after 21 years of service.

Commissioned in 2004 through the Virginia Army National Guard Officer Candidate School, Col. Michael Bryant has served as deputy commander and operations officer of the 58th EMIB, commander of the 629th MIB, and in various intelligence leadership roles throughout the 29th Infantry Division. His operational experience includes deployments to Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Qatar, as well as senior civilian service leading the Counter Insurgency Targeting Program and supporting Task Force Paladin.

“High-readiness units earn resources, missions, new force structure, and bragging rights, but behind every Soldier is a family that carries the burden of service,” said Col. Michael Bryant. “Readiness is sustained when leaders put people first, enforce standards, and build systems that deliver. Excellence is not where the conversation ends, it is where it begins.”

Roy takes command as the 58th EMIB continues establishing new Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalions in Maryland and Illinois, expanding its capabilities while supporting federal mobilizations, named exercises, and domestic operations across the state.

“Your discipline, professionalism, and commitment to mission are what make this formation exceptional,” said Roy. “It is the greatest privilege of my career to stand before you today and assume command of this brigade.”