    Army Senior Leaders Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Senior Leaders Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony

    TOWSON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Christina Chang 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Andrew W. Collins (left), commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, presents an award to Lt. Col. Robert Wille III (center), the incoming commander of the 70th Regional Training Institute during the change of command ceremony for the 70th Regional Training Institute on December 6, 2025. The ceremony marks the Change of Commands for the 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade and 70th Regional Training Institute, and the Change of Responsibility for the 58th EMIB.

