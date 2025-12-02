Army Senior Leaders Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Andrew W. Collins, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, speaks during the change of command ceremony for the 70th Regional Training Institute on December 6, 2025. The ceremony marks the Change of Commands for the 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade and 70th Regional Training Institute, and the Change of Responsibility for the 58th EMIB.