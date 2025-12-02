Brig. Gen. Andrew W. Collins, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, speaks during the change of command ceremony for the 70th Regional Training Institute on December 6, 2025. The ceremony marks the Change of Commands for the 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade and 70th Regional Training Institute, and the Change of Responsibility for the 58th EMIB.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 15:37
|Photo ID:
|9425665
|VIRIN:
|251206-A-KE130-9511
|Resolution:
|2000x1334
|Size:
|610.7 KB
|Location:
|TOWSON, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Senior Leaders Conduct a Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Christina Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.