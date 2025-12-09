Sailor Awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for Life-Saving Response Aboard Commercial Flight

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 19, 2025) — Hospitalman Apprentice Skylar L. Foote, left,...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 19, 2025) — Hospitalman Apprentice Skylar L. Foote, left, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Donavon YapShing, executive officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka and deputy director of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, during an awards ceremony. Foote was recognized for her life-saving response aboard a commercial flight in July, where she assessed, monitored, and coordinated care for a passenger experiencing medical distress until the aircraft landed safely. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan — Hospitalman Apprentice Skylar L. Foote, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony Nov. 19, 2025, for her decisive actions that helped save a passenger’s life aboard a commercial flight.



Foote, a native of Paris, Illinois, was returning home on personal leave aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 274 from Tokyo Haneda to Detroit on July 5 when flight attendants requested medical assistance for a passenger experiencing significant medical distress. According to the award citation, Foote quickly assessed the situation, provided supportive care, and helped the crew ensure the passenger remained safe and monitored for the remainder of the flight. Her actions allowed the aircraft to land without further incident and ensured the passenger received prompt follow-on care.



“When the call for help went out, I did not really have time to think. I just reacted,” Foote said. “Everything we learn in training came rushing back, and my focus was simply on keeping the passenger safe until we could get the plane on the ground. I am grateful I was in the right place at the right time to help.”



Her intervention included continuous observation, medical evaluation, and coordination with the flight crew throughout the international flight.



Delta Air Lines formally recognized Foote’s efforts in a letter of appreciation from Dr. Henry H. Ting, senior vice president and chief health and wellness officer. In the letter, Ting thanked Foote for volunteering to assist a fellow passenger and wrote that medical volunteers “expand our inflight response capabilities and help us in our mission to protect the health and safety of our customers and our crew.” The airline also issued Foote a $150 travel credit as a token of appreciation.



Capt. Torrin Velazquez, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka and director of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, approved Foote’s award on Sept. 24, 2025. The award was presented by Capt. Donavon YapShing, executive officer of the command and deputy director of the hospital, during an awards ceremony attended by Foote’s peers and leadership.



“HA Foote’s actions embody the character, readiness, and compassion we expect from our Hospital Corpsmen,” YapShing said. “She demonstrated the courage to step forward, the competence to act under pressure, and the commitment to care for others. These values define our Navy Medicine team, and we are incredibly proud of her.”



Foote’s response reinforces the critical role Navy Hospital Corps Sailors play both in uniform and in daily life, demonstrating that readiness and compassion extend far beyond the hospital walls.