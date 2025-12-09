Sailor Awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for Life-Saving Response Aboard Commercial Flight

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 8, 2025) — Hospitalman Apprentice Skylar L. Foote, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, poses outside the hospital where she received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony. Foote was recognized for her life-saving response aboard a commercial flight in July, where she assessed, monitored, and coordinated care for a passenger experiencing medical distress until the aircraft landed safely. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
