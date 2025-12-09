Sailor Awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for Life-Saving Response Aboard Commercial Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 19, 2025) — Hospitalman Apprentice Skylar L. Foote, left, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Donavon YapShing, executive officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka and deputy director of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, during an awards ceremony. Foote was recognized for her life-saving response aboard a commercial flight in July, where she assessed, monitored, and coordinated care for a passenger experiencing medical distress until the aircraft landed safely. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)