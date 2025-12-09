Sailor Awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for Life-Saving Response Aboard Commercial Flight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 19, 2025) — Hospitalman Apprentice Skylar L. Foote, left, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Donavon YapShing, executive officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka and deputy director of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, during an awards ceremony. Foote was recognized for her life-saving response aboard a commercial flight in July, where she assessed, monitored, and coordinated care for a passenger experiencing medical distress until the aircraft landed safely. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    USNH Yokosuka
    USNMRTC Yokosuka
    Awards
    Corpsman

