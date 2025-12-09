Strength from across the ocean: 100 LRS Airman shares story Your browser does not support the audio element.

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England – An Airman gets back to her dorm well into the night after a stressful day at work. As she relaxes, she calls her mother in Tennessee and they discuss their days along with the challenges they face. When the Airman feels like giving up, she already knows what her mothers will say, “Keep pushing,” so she does.

Airman 1st Class Charlyze Cuffie, a material management journeyman with the 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron, carries more than equipment and supplies; she holds her mother, Lisa Cuffie’s strength, even from across the ocean.

Charlyze grew up in West Memphis, Arkansas, and was “always smart and responsible,” as her mom describes her. Lisa recalled the first time she spoke with Charlyze about the military. Charlyze expressed interest in both the opportunity and access to education.

“I was scared,” said Charlyze’s mother. “I didn’t want to be this far apart, but I wanted her to live her life and complete her goals.”

As with many Airmen before them, Charlyze and her mother faced the challenge of balancing their familial bond with the need to let go. This experience would become even more significant as new struggles arose.

Their relationship was tested during Charlyze’s high school years, when she and her mom navigated the challenges of COVID-19. As the world changed, so did her academics and eventually her mother’s health.

In 2020, Charlyze's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, which completely altered her family's future. Throughout this stage, her mother encouraged her to pursue structure, stability, and independence.

“Even before I found out about the cancer, I told her I’m not going to live forever. I need to know she’ll be okay,” said her mother.

At 17, Charlyze signed a contract with the Air Force with her mother's full support. The decision was not easy. It had been years in the making, and many doubted Charlyze could do it, but her mother raised her to be strong and to “keep pushing.” Despite her health battles, Charlyze’s mother was by her side at every appointment as she enlisted.

The distance has been difficult as life progresses, and both have undergone significant changes in their journeys.

“Her illness didn’t change my plan,” said Charlyze. “It just gave me a reason to execute sooner than expected.”



​Charlyze proceeds on her solo journey with the structure the Air Force provided, along with the foundations laid by her mother.



“I miss her tremendously,” her mom said. “The distance has been hard, but I know she’d be right here if I needed her, and at least we can talk every day.”

As her mother prepares for another round in her fight, Airman Cuffie continues on her own in the Air Force, carrying the same courage, discipline, and heart that her mother showed her.