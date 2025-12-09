Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strength from across the ocean: 100 LRS Airman shares story [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strength from across the ocean: 100 LRS Airman shares story

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Charlyze Cuffie, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management journeyman, poses for a photo in the warehouse she works in at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 29, 2025. Cuffie is responsible for the receiving, management and distribution of supplies needed to work on the KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 05:15
    Photo ID: 9433122
    VIRIN: 251029-F-IH537-1385
    Resolution: 4790x3421
    Size: 16.43 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Hometown: WEST MEMPHIS, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength from across the ocean: 100 LRS Airman shares story [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strength from across the ocean: 100 LRS Airman shares story
    Strength from across the ocean: 100 LRS Airman shares story

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strength from across the ocean: 100 LRS Airman shares story

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRS
    Overseas
    Family
    Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download