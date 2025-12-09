U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Charlyze Cuffie, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management journeyman, poses for a photo in the warehouse she works in at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 29, 2025. Cuffie is responsible for the receiving, management and distribution of supplies needed to work on the KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9433122
|VIRIN:
|251029-F-IH537-1385
|Resolution:
|4790x3421
|Size:
|16.43 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Hometown:
|WEST MEMPHIS, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
Strength from across the ocean: 100 LRS Airman shares story
