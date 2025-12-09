From left, Charlyze Cuffie and her mother, Lisa, pose for a photo at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Little Rock, AR, April 29, 2024. Charlyze enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a material management journeyman in 2024. (Photo courtesy of Airman 1st Class Charlyze Cuffie)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9433123
|VIRIN:
|240429-F-IH537-8296
|Resolution:
|1319x1752
|Size:
|717.08 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|WEST MEMPHIS, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Strength from across the ocean: 100 LRS Airman shares story [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strength from across the ocean: 100 LRS Airman shares story
No keywords found.