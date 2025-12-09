Acting Secretary of War for Health Affairs Visits U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa, Japan — Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Dr. Stephen Ferrara made a brief visit to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa on Dec. 3, emphasizing his commitment to supporting military medical facilities even during the holiday season. Ferrara told a standing-room-only audience during an all-hands call that he would continue his intensive schedule of touring military treatment facilities during the holidays because patient care never stops, regardless of the season.



During his less than 24-hour stay in Okinawa, Ferrara recognized the sacrifice and service of everyone working at the medical facility.



"You guys are the tip of the spear out here, away from your families and friends back in the United States," said Ferrara.



A retired Navy Captain and an interventional radiologist physician who served for 25 years, Ferrara, talked about his strong connection with service members. He continues seeing patients at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and his wife, a retired Navy Captain and pediatric nephrologist, often consults with doctors at USNH Okinawa.



Ferrara began his visit by meeting with the hospital's leadership, then toured the facility. During his all-hands presentation, he reiterated his commitment to removing barriers and providing resources so military treatment facilities can better serve beneficiaries.



He stressed the importance of caring for family members so warfighters can focus on their mission, acknowledging that the military's priorities have shifted with the Pacific now being the critical mission area.



Ferrara also addressed care for non-TRICARE beneficiaries, including Department of Defense Education Activity teachers and other civilian employees, emphasizing their crucial role in supporting the total force. He also discussed the care provided to Space-A patients and praised the Department of War's Health Insurance Enhancement for DoW Civilian Employees in Japan, which now includes interpreter support.



He told the audience he receives regular data and production reports about regional operations but emphasized that personnel on the ground understand nuances and details that sometimes don't reach senior leadership.



During the visit, Ferrara awarded coins to hospital staff and had lunch with leadership from USNH Okinawa and the 18th Medical Group at Kadena Air Force Base.



After leaving the naval hospital, Ferrara met with Marines at III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific for briefings before departing to continue his Pacific tour.



Ferrara’s visit to USNH Okinawa underscored the Department of War's focus on strengthening medical capabilities in the Pacific region as military healthcare continues adapting to meet evolving strategic demands and support service members and their families stationed far from home.



U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Okinawa supports the Defense Health Agency's U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, which is the largest overseas medical treatment facility staffed by active-duty Navy personnel and stands at the ready to respond to contingency operations to support the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s area of operations. It is a critical regional asset for direct care delivery, regional referrals, and medical contingency operations. The staff at USNH Okinawa understand their vital role as pre-positioned, forward-deployed naval forces within the first island chain, aligned and in support of joint military commands and operations.



Trey Savitz, Public Affairs Officer

U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan

Comm: 011-81-971-7024

DSN: (315) 646-7024

isaac.s.savitz.civ@health.mil