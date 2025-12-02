Army & Air Force Exchange Service Extends Holiday Price Guarantee Through Dec. 24

Courtesy Photo | Exchange shoppers can save with the holiday price guarantee. Shoppers who find an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Exchange shoppers can save with the holiday price guarantee. Shoppers who find an identical item for less at a local competitor can receive an Exchange gift card for the price difference. Restrictions apply. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-385 see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can stretch their holiday budgets this season thanks to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s extended price guarantee, available through Dec. 24.



The guarantee allows shoppers to receive an Exchange gift card for the difference if they find an identical item at a lower price from a local retailer. The offer applies to purchases made in-store or at ShopMyExchange.com.



“The Exchange is dedicated to helping service members and their families make the most of their holiday shopping,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “With tax-free pricing, military-exclusive pricing and our extended price guarantee, military shoppers can keep more money in their pockets during the busiest season of the year.”



To claim the price adjustment, shoppers should bring their original receipt or order confirmation along with a local competitor’s advertisement to their Exchange customer service desk. Online shoppers can submit a request through the customer feedback form at ShopMyExchange.com/customer-service/contact-us or call 800-527-2345.



Exclusions apply, including Black Friday and Cyber Week promotions or one-day specials. Additional restrictions may apply.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.



