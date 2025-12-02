Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Extends Holiday Price Guarantee Through Dec. 24

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Exchange shoppers can save with the holiday price guarantee. Shoppers who find an identical item for less at a local competitor can receive an Exchange gift card for the price difference. Restrictions apply. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-385

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 13:23
    Photo ID: 9423433
    VIRIN: 251204-D-D0482-1111
    Resolution: 6667x2592
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Holiday Shopping
    Exchange
    AAFES
    Holiday Price Guarantee

