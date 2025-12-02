Planting the Seed: From Student to Instructor

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evelyn Ceballos-Gonzalez’s path to becoming an Airman Leadership School instructor is marked by resilience, reflection and heart.



Raised in a home where respect and manners were really implemented, she learned early the value of humility and discipline.



“I wanted to be part of something that had structure,” she said. “Something that followed through.”



That desire pushed her to take a leap of faith and join the U.S. Air Force as a single parent, a decision that brought challenges but also deep purpose.



“I wanted to provide something better for my daughter, and I wanted to prove to myself that I was capable of being part of something greater than myself,” she said.



Her first assignment took her to Osan Air Base, South Korea, where a mentor offered advice that would stay with her.



“A master sergeant once told me, ‘Do not make decisions based on current feelings’,” she recalled. “At the time, I didn’t realize how powerful that was. But now, every time I’m about to take a leap of faith, whether in my career or personal life, I stop and ask myself, am I in the right state to make this decision?” She said that guidance changed how she leads and lives.



Years later, while stationed in Germany with the 485th Intelligence Squadron, Ceballos-Gonzalez was selected for the Inter-American Airman Leadership Course at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, an opportunity that broadened her perspective and strengthened her identity as a bilingual leader.



“My leadership knew that Spanish was my first language, even though I was born in New York,” she said. “I had to take a language exam and go through an interview with IAAFA leadership. It wasn’t handed to me.”

Despite being a native speaker, she said the course challenged her.



“Even though Spanish is my first language, I struggled with the formality and grammatical structure,” she said. “But I learned how important communication really is, and now I see it as one of my greatest strengths.”



When the opportunity to serve as an ALS instructor at Joint Base Langley-Eustis arose, she felt called to step into a new role.



“I want to be that person who plants the seed,” she said. “I might not always see it grow, but I know it will take root and flourish down the line. That’s my purpose, to plant seeds of growth and confidence in others.”



Her colleagues immediately recognized those seeds being planted.



U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Edwin Nieves, 633d Force Support Squadron Airman Leadership School instructor supervisor, called her a “home run hire,” praising her ability to manage various personalities and “tap into every students’ strength.”



Students noticed the same qualities.



“She made me feel so welcomed,” said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Savannah Kunkel of Security Force Training Company. “She’s genuine and she really cares about what she does.”



Ceballos-Gonzalez said her approach to leadership has evolved with time.



“Before, I used to think being strong meant being tough all the time,” she said. “But now I see myself differently, kindness is part of me. Kindness is my strength.”



She credits a former supervisor for teaching her empathy and professionalism can coexist.

“They told me, ‘It’s okay to be kind, you can still kill them with kindness,’” she said. “And it’s true, I can still be assertive and uphold standards, but I can also lead with respect.”



Her students remind her why that balance matters.



“When I look around my classroom and see my students’ potential, their brilliance, it reminds me why I do this,” she said. “Everyone here is worthy of so much. If my kindness can help them see that, then I’ve made an impact.”



Ceballos-Gonzalez brings that belief into every lesson and conversation. Her humility, compassion and strength don’t just shape her, they influence every Airman she teaches.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2025 Date Posted: 12.04.2025 22:36 Story ID: 553066 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Planting the Seed: From Student to Instructor, by SSgt Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.