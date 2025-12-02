Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Planting the Seed: From Student to Instructor

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Planting the Seed: From Student to Instructor

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Airman Donnell Ramsey 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evelyn Ceballos-Gonzalez, 633d Force Support Squadron Airmen Leadership School instructor poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 30, 2025. Ceballos-Gonzalez graduated her first ALS Class as a new instructor, helping to strengthen service members’ ability to lead, follow and manage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 22:36
    Photo ID: 9422396
    VIRIN: 251030-F-JG177-1012
    Resolution: 1420x2134
    Size: 361.56 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Planting the Seed: From Student to Instructor, by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Planting the Seed: From Student to Instructor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    instructor
    Airmen Leadership School
    ALS
    school
    Airmen
    leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download