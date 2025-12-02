Planting the Seed: From Student to Instructor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evelyn Ceballos-Gonzalez, 633d Force Support Squadron Airmen Leadership School instructor poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 30, 2025. Ceballos-Gonzalez graduated her first ALS Class as a new instructor, helping to strengthen service members’ ability to lead, follow and manage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)