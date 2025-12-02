U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evelyn Ceballos-Gonzalez, 633d Force Support Squadron Airmen Leadership School instructor poses for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 30, 2025. Ceballos-Gonzalez graduated her first ALS Class as a new instructor, helping to strengthen service members’ ability to lead, follow and manage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 22:36
|Photo ID:
|9422396
|VIRIN:
|251030-F-JG177-1012
|Resolution:
|1420x2134
|Size:
|361.56 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Planting the Seed: From Student to Instructor, by Amn Donnell Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Planting the Seed: From Student to Instructor
No keywords found.