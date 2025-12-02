David Grant USAF Medical Center enhances surgical quality through NSQIP participation

Photo By Roderick Tapnio | (From left) Valerie Roldan, Regina Barlow, Constance Smith, and Col. (Dr.) John Allis...... read more read more Photo By Roderick Tapnio | (From left) Valerie Roldan, Regina Barlow, Constance Smith, and Col. (Dr.) John Allis pose for a group photo outside David Grant Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 2, 2025. Roldan and Barlow are registered nurses and surgical clinical reviewers. Smith serves as the Lead Surgical Clinical Nurse Reviewer for the Air Force and represents the Air Force on the DoD DHA NSQIP Steering Panel. Allis is an orthopedic surgeon assigned to the 60th Medical Group. see less | View Image Page

David Grant USAF Medical Center (DGMC) has utilized the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP) for over a decade to strengthen surgical readiness and patient safety. The program provides hospitals with risk-adjusted data, enabling teams to understand patient outcomes before, during, and after surgery.

Unlike systems that rely on billing or procedural codes, NSQIP focuses on the clinical aspects of surgical care. It tracks information from the start of a patient’s surgical journey through the 30-day recovery period. The American College of Surgeons notes that this approach provides a comprehensive view of surgical outcomes.

"Surgery is a team sport,” said Col. (Dr.) John Allis, DGMC’s Surgeon Champion for NSQIP. “Our outcomes depend on the entire hospital working together, from the operating room to recovery and beyond. NSQIP gives us the data we need to maintain consistency and deliver high-quality care.”

For DGMC, the value of the program stems from the detailed data collected for each case. Constance Smith, the Surgical Clinical Reviewer and Air Force NSQIP lead, reviews more than 30 clinical variables for every patient included in the program. This level of analysis helps the hospital identify trends early, facilitate direct communication with the providers involved, and shape improvements where needed. DGMC reviews NSQIP reports regularly, and the findings inform ongoing quality-improvement efforts within the surgical service.

DGMC is also part of a larger Military Health System (MHS) NSQIP network that includes military treatment facilities. Hospitals in the network compare results, share lessons learned, and coordinate with civilian institutions that participate in the same program. Smith noted that this partnership helps DGMC apply ideas that have proven successful elsewhere while adapting them to the unique demands of a military medical center, where readiness and rotations are always factors.

The link between surgical quality and Air Force readiness is significant. "Medical readiness for wartime depends on caring for complex surgical cases here at home,” Allis said. “NSQIP ensures our teams stay proficient and prepared, whether the patient is a family member at DGMC or a service member downrange.”

DGMC has also supported the expansion of NSQIP across the Department of War. When the military expanded its involvement in 2014, DGMC served as one of the model sites and has continued to assist other Air Force medical facilities in adopting and sustaining the program through remote case reviews, technical assistance, and shared experience. This has helped strengthen participation across the enterprise.

Smith acknowledged the hospital’s staff and leadership for maintaining a focus on quality despite the constant movement inherent in a teaching environment. Residents, trainees, and rotating personnel bring new energy each year, but they also introduce challenges that require consistent processes and clear communication. Despite these changes, DGMC has maintained a steady approach to surgical quality.

While the hospital has received recognition for its work with NSQIP, Allis emphasized the program is built on continuous improvement. “Quality is never something you achieve once,” he said. “Every week brings new cases and new opportunities to learn. NSQIP gives us real time feedback that helps us deliver safe, reliable care to every patient.”

Through careful data review, collaboration with both military and civilian partners, and a shared commitment to patient-centered care, DGMC continues to advance surgical quality and support the readiness of Airmen, their families, and the broader military community.