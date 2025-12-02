Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    David Grant USAF Medical Center enhances surgical quality through NSQIP participation

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Roderick Tapnio 

    Defense Health Network Central

    (From left) Valerie Roldan, Regina Barlow, Constance Smith, and Col. (Dr.) John Allis pose for a group photo outside David Grant Medical Center at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 2, 2025. Roldan and Barlow are registered nurses and surgical clinical reviewers. Smith serves as the Lead Surgical Clinical Nurse Reviewer for the Air Force and represents the Air Force on the DoD DHA NSQIP Steering Panel. Allis is an orthopedic surgeon assigned to the 60th Medical Group.

    This work, David Grant USAF Medical Center enhances surgical quality through NSQIP participation, by Roderick Tapnio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGMC; Travis AFB

