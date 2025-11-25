Bronco Café Wins 2025 Best Mess Thanksgiving Competition at Schofield Barracks

Photo By Sgt. Johanna Pullum | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Johanna Pullum | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shaun Curry, senior enlisted advisor for the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, pose for a photo with the other judges of the “Best Mess” Thanksgiving Competition Nov. 26, 2025, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The “Best Mess” is a way for warrior restaurants in the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii to highlight their level of commitment and care for the health, morale, and war-fighting readiness of the Tropic Lightning Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

With Thanksgiving one day away, Soldiers and families across Schofield Barracks gathered Nov. 26 to celebrate early — through food, teamwork, and the dedication of the Army’s culinary professionals — at the annual Best Mess Thanksgiving Competition. The spirited event brought together teams from the Warrior Inn, Bronco Café, Sustainment Bistro, and the Leaders’ Den dining facility (DFAC) as they competed for top honors across multiple culinary categories.



Each DFAC prepared a holiday-inspired menu designed to showcase creativity and the unique character of their teams. The friendly rivalry energized kitchens across the installation, reflecting a shared mission: to provide Soldiers a meal that feels like home, especially during the holiday season.



Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, visited each DFAC along with a panel of judges to evaluate presentation, taste, creativity, and the teamwork displayed behind the serving lines. Throughout the event, he recognized the Soldiers who lead food service operations every day, ensuring thousands of meals are safely prepared and delivered across the division.



The competition emphasized honoring the Soldiers who keep the Army DFACs running. Food service specialists often work out of the spotlight, arriving before dawn to begin preparation and continuing long past sunset. Their efforts support the morale and readiness of units across the installation and remain essential to mission success.



Cake cuttings served as a highlight of the day’s events. Senior leaders and junior Soldiers carried out the tradition together in each DFAC, reinforcing the shared responsibility and connection that exists across ranks. The celebration marked the start of the Thanksgiving holiday and showcased gratitude for those who serve behind the scenes.



Throughout the day, Soldiers filled the dining rooms to share lunch and enjoy a moment of celebration amid an otherwise busy schedule. Having just completed the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-02 from Nov. 3-17, many were looking for a chance to relax and connect. For those experiencing their first holiday away from home, the warm meal and familiar environment provided a comforting sense of belonging, making the occasion even more special.



For some competitors, the motivation behind the hard work went beyond trophies or bragging rights.



“Winning is a good thing, but for me, I like making the Soldiers smile. I know a lot of them don’t have families here,” said Spc. Wise, a culinary specialist with the Combat Logistics Company, 225 Light Support Battalion, 25th Division Support Brigade, 25th Infantry Division.



The event allowed culinary specialists to demonstrate advanced techniques that go far beyond day-to-day meal service. Expert carving, large-batch timing, intricate dessert work, and safe food management were all on display as these culinary specialist teams executed menus at a scale few civilian restaurants encounter.



“It is a big day. It’s our Super Bowl, so everyone is very excited and motivated to get this meal out,” said Staff Sgt. Owen Parks of the 569th Quartermaster Company, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division.



Meanwhile, at Leaders’ Den, culinary specialists delivered service with a smile.



“I love seeing people happy with a smile on their face,” said Sgt. Hector Flores, also of the 569th Quartermaster Company, supported the meal service at Leaders’ Den DFAC.



During his visit to Bronco Café, Bartholomees praised the facility for connecting its food service mission to the division’s operational focus.



“The Bronco Café did an excellent job displaying our warrior ethos through the jungle theme, and given that we operate in the Pacific, it was an excellent representation of what warfighting looks like,” Bartholomees said.



Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Sterling, Bronco Café dining facility manager with Combat Logistics Company, 325 Light Support Battalion, 25th Division Support Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, said her team had a clear mission in mind from the start.



“Our overall vision for this year’s Thanksgiving Best Mess is to create an experience that shows Soldiers how much they are valued. We want them to walk away feeling appreciated, supported, and proud of the team behind their meal. Even with limited resources, our team came together to showcase creativity, talent, and dedication. The message we want Soldiers to take away is simple: everything we do is for them, and we’re honored to serve those who serve,” Sterling said.



Following final evaluations, the Bronco Café team was announced as the winner of this year’s competition. Their execution and cohesive teamwork received top marks among a competitive field of culinary professionals. Cheers erupted as the team celebrated with supporters and fellow Soldiers.



Even with the competition concluded, leaders emphasized that every dining facility contributes significantly to the Soldiers’ quality of life throughout the year. The event served as a reminder that excellence in military food service is a continuous mission supported by dedicated professionals at every meal.



At Schofield Barracks, culinary specialist Soldiers serve far more than meals. They provide comfort during long training days, build community through shared experiences at the table, and help ensure that no Soldier goes without support — especially during the holidays.



As Thanksgiving arrives tomorrow, the Best Mess Competition underscored the gratitude felt across the installation. Culinary teams will again rise before dawn to prepare a complete holiday meal, continuing their mission of service — and continuing to remind every Soldier that, even far from home, they remain part of a family.