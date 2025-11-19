Building Partnerships: U.S. Pilots Engage Students at Dubai Airshow 2025 Your browser does not support the audio element.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – The Dubai Airshow 2025 buzzed with excitement as students gathered for the Meet a Pilot event Nov. 18, 2025, at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. There, among rows of curious students, U.S. Air Force Capt. Aspen “Wildcat” Sulte, an A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot from the 75th Fighter Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, offered students a firsthand understanding of Air Force aviation, operations, and the A-10’s close air support mission.



Sulte, an Anchorage, Alaska, native, shared her personal origin story as a pilot and answered the most exciting questions the students had such as: what does it feel like to pull Gs in an A-10?



Participating in her second Dubai Airshow, Sulte said she was excited to speak with students and share her experiences flying the A-10, affectionately called the “Warthog.”



“I love kid questions,” she said. “They have a sense of ingenuity that adults sometimes lose. It’s always fun getting to talk to them and spark their interest in aviation and STEM.”



Among the panel, five other aviators joined Sulte, answering questions such as “What inspired you to become a pilot?” or even the age-old question, “Do aliens exist?”



Sulte welcomed every question, viewing each conversation as a chance to inspire future aviators and strengthen ties across the region. Her love for supporting these events stems from her drive to leave a lasting impression on youth.



“If I can inspire even one future pilot, it’s worth it!” she said.



Representing the 75th FS at an international venue carries special meaning to her. With the A-10 approaching divestment, Sulte said she values every opportunity to share its legacy with the public.



“I love going to airshows and talking to people about the A-10 and sharing the iconic ‘Attack!’ mission-set.”



The Dubai Airshow is one of the largest aviation showcases in the world, bringing together industry leaders, regional partners, and military professionals. Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Airmen participate alongside coalition and joint-service teammates to demonstrate the United States’ commitment to interoperability, lasting partnerships, and regional stability.