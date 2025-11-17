Students raise their hands to ask questions to U.S. Air Force pilots, during a Dubai Airshow 2025 Meet a Pilot activity at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025. Engaging with the community through events like this enhances U.S. Air Forces Central’s efforts to showcase transparency, partnership, and the value of international collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 04:40
|Photo ID:
|9406446
|VIRIN:
|251118-F-AO111-1160
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|DUBAI, AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Partnerships: U.S. Pilots Engage Students at Dubai Airshow 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.