    Building Partnerships: U.S. Pilots Engage Students at Dubai Airshow 2025

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Students raise their hands to ask questions to U.S. Air Force pilots, during a Dubai Airshow 2025 Meet a Pilot activity at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025. Engaging with the community through events like this enhances U.S. Air Forces Central’s efforts to showcase transparency, partnership, and the value of international collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

