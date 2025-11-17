Building Partnerships: U.S. Pilots Engage Students at Dubai Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pilots join international aviation professionals onstage for a Meet a Pilot panel during the Dubai Airshow 2025 at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025. Sharing operational experience alongside global partners demonstrates U.S. Air Forces Central’s commitment to collaboration and collective security across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)