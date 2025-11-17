Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Partnerships: U.S. Pilots Engage Students at Dubai Airshow 2025 [Image 7 of 7]

    Building Partnerships: U.S. Pilots Engage Students at Dubai Airshow 2025

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force pilots join international aviation professionals onstage for a Meet a Pilot panel during the Dubai Airshow 2025 at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025. Sharing operational experience alongside global partners demonstrates U.S. Air Forces Central’s commitment to collaboration and collective security across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

