Lt. Gen. Ferguson takes command of USASOC

Photo By Staff Sgt. Landon Carter | Lt. Gen. Lawrence "Gil" Ferguson, U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) commanding general, passes the USASOC Colors to Command Sgt. Maj. David Waldo, senior enlisted advisor for USASOC, during the USASOC Assumption of Command ceremony inside the USASOC hangar at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 24, 2025.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Lt. Gen. Lawrence “Gil” Ferguson assumed command of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command in a ceremony inside the USASOC hangar, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Nov. 24, 2025. Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy A. George presided over the ceremony and provided opening remarks. “Gil has spent over two decades in Special Forces and commanded at every echelon, from detachment to 1st Special Forces Command,” George commented, addressing Ferguson. “You’ve proven yourself time and time again at every job assigned to you.” “You know this business is all about people, and that comes out in the way you lead,” George continued. “Thanks for serving with intention, humility, and character. It was for those reasons – and your proven track record as a warfighter – that you were picked for this job.” Following his opening remarks, George officially promoted Ferguson to the rank of lieutenant general. After the promotion ceremony, George concluded with remarks addressing USASOC. “The entire USASOC team delivers. Always,” stated George. “This is an organization that builds and sustains leaders of integrity, who display sound morals and judgment, and who lead with a steady hand.” “Embrace the change happening in the world and get ready to face the challenges ahead as a total Army and an integrated joint team,” George continued. “This we’ll defend.” Following George’s remarks, the Commanding Officer of the U.S. Special Operations Command Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley took to the podium to give remarks. Speaking about USASOC, Bradley stated, “And no one is better at appreciating and understanding our partners and their needs. No one is better at building those partners in a tailored way – preparing them to resist and enabling them to achieve outsized outcomes with a small, agile force.” “The doctrine of irregular warfare has been crafted here and will be the guiding theory behind the method you apply across the NDS [National Defense Strategy] priorities to ensure our alliance is strong, and your generational relationships have led to our partners not only improving but also owning burdens,” Bradley continued. At the conclusion of Bradley’s remarks, Ferguson took command of USASOC in an official assumption of command and symbolic transfer of the Unit Colors. After assuming command, Ferguson thanked those in attendance, especially George and Bradley, both of whom have impacted Ferguson throughout his career. “It is rare that a day goes by that I do not take a moment to pause and truly marvel at the people with whom I have been blessed to work,” said Ferguson. “When it comes to special operations forces, you are the envy of the world, and I take very seriously my responsibility to see that it remains that way.” “Thank you for coming today, and thank you for what you do for our nation,” Ferguson concluded. -SINE PARI-