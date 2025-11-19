Lt. Gen. Ferguson takes command of USASOC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Frank M. Bradley, U.S. Special Operations Command commander, Lt. Gen. Lawrence "Gil" Ferguson, U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) commanding general, and Gen. Randy George, Chief of Staff of the Army, pose for a photograph following the USASOC Assumption of Command ceremony inside the USASOC hangar at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 24, 2025.



The ceremony, presided over by Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy A. George, was attended by leaders from across the U.S. Government and Department of War, including the Honorable Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, and Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, commanding general of U.S. Special Operations Command.



“The entire USASOC team delivers. Always,” said George. “This is an organization that builds and sustains leaders of integrity, who display sound morals and judgment, and who lead with a steady hand.”



“Thanks for serving with intention, humility, and character. It was for those reasons – and your proven track record as a warfighter – that you were picked for this job.” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter)