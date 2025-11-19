Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Ferguson takes command of USASOC [Image 15 of 17]

    Lt. Gen. Ferguson takes command of USASOC

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter  

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer observes the proceedings during the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) Assumption of Command ceremony inside the USASOC hangar at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Nov. 24, 2025.

    The ceremony, presided over by Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Randy A. George, was attended by leaders from across the U.S. Government and Department of War, including the Honorable Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, and Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley, commanding general of U.S. Special Operations Command.

    “The entire USASOC team delivers. Always,” said George. “This is an organization that builds and sustains leaders of integrity, who display sound morals and judgment, and who lead with a steady hand.”

    “Thanks for serving with intention, humility, and character. It was for those reasons – and your proven track record as a warfighter – that you were picked for this job.” (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter)

