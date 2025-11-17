Courtesy Photo | As Logistics Readiness Center Poland’s safety officer, one area Pat Brown is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As Logistics Readiness Center Poland’s safety officer, one area Pat Brown is currently focusing on is tent decommissioning. He’s assisting one of the contractors with the accountability and safety requirements of over 200 tent systems being decommissioned in Powidz, Poland. Part of the decommissioning includes preparation for proper storage and disposal of the tent systems. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

LRC Poland site lead in Powidz selected as safety employee of the quarter

POWIDZ, Poland – The site lead for Logistics Readiness Center Poland in Powidz is an extremely critical position, and Pat Brown said he does not take this lightly. Brown was recently selected as the LRC Poland Safety Employee of the Quarter for the 4th quarter of fiscal year 2025. He said it’s an honor.



“Safety is everyone's business, so getting selected as LRC Poland’s employee of the quarter for safety is very exciting,” said Brown, who also serves as the LRC’s safety officer. “Serving in multiple positions here at LRC Poland to ensure we are successfully supporting U.S. Army Garrison Poland and the tenant units here is extremely important to me.”



“Being here, the camaraderie is outstanding. It's exciting being a part of such a small yet critically vital team getting a ton of work done in support of Soldiers and the units here in Poland,” Brown said.



The director of LRC Poland, Reginald King, praised Brown for his work supporting the team across multiple communities, both as the LRC’s safety officer and as the site lead in Powidz.



“Your hard work and dedication to the mission is reflected in the trust and confidence of those who recommended you for this prestigious award,” said King. “Your relentless drive and support to the garrison and the LRC while supporting the warfighters on Europe’s eastern flank is nothing short of outstanding.”



As LRC Poland’s safety officer, Brown said he’s very active in the overall safety program. One area he’s currently focusing on is tent decommissioning. He’s assisting one of the contractors with the accountability and safety requirements of over 200 tent systems being decommissioned in Powidz. Part of this decommissioning includes preparation for proper storage and disposal. Half of the tents are complete at this time, he said, and they’re being replaced by containerized housing units.



Before being assigned to LRC Poland, Brown was the maintenance division chief at LRC Benelux starting in March of 2021. He transitioned from there to LRC Poland in November of 2024. He also served as the maintenance division chief at LRC Italy for over five more years. Altogether, Brown has served as a valued member of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade for nearly 10 years.



According to Brown, he’s also a dedicated and motivated Soldier for Life. He retired from the Army as a first sergeant with the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team in Italy after serving on active duty for 22 years. He was an infantryman for three years and then a maintenance noncommissioned officer, senior maintenance manager and first sergeant for more than 18 more.



“I do this for the Soldiers and their Families. I love serving in the Army. I’m a retired first sergeant and Soldier for Life, and I absolutely love taking care of Soldiers and taking care of the community – serving others. That’s what I do,” said Brown, who hails from Henderson, Texas, and has been married to his lovely wife for almost 10 years.



LRC Poland is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Poland directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Poland.



LRC Poland reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The 405th AFSB is the premier logistics integrator and synchronizer for U.S. European Command, enabling readiness solutions to ‘Support the Warrior’ by operationalizing U.S. Army Materiel Command capabilities and delivering readiness within the U.S. Army Europe and Africa areas of responsibility at the point of need.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.