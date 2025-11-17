LRC Poland site lead in Powidz selected as safety employee of the quarter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

As Logistics Readiness Center Poland’s safety officer, one area Pat Brown is currently focusing on is tent decommissioning. He’s assisting one of the contractors with the accountability and safety requirements of over 200 tent systems being decommissioned in Powidz, Poland. Part of the decommissioning includes preparation for proper storage and disposal of the tent systems. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)