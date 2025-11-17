Project Lima BEAN expands MQ-9 Contingency Capabilities

Photo By Senior Airman Erin Currie | A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Erin Currie | A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, flies over taxiway lima during Project Lima Blazing Egress of Airfield Nonstandard, on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2025. MQ-9 contingency launch operations were conducted as a proof of concept to demonstrate capabilities should a runway on Kadena need to be shutdown, supporting the Pacific Air Force’s strategy to become more agile in execution, strategic in deterrence, and resilient in capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan — An MQ-9 Reaper launched into the night and returned safely without a runway, Oct. 8, 2025, marking a first-of-its-kind operation at Kadena Air Base, Japan.



The 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron’s Project Lima BEAN — Blazing Egress Airfield Nonstandard — pushed the limits of unmanned flight operations, proving the MQ-9’s ability to adapt to nontraditional airfields and improvised environments.



The aircraft successfully launched and recovered from a shortened taxiway, demonstrating both its agility and the team’s ability to adapt to challenging conditions.



“We are utilizing somewhat nonstandard procedures in the effort of building standard procedures,” said 1st Lt. Wesley Fulford, 319th ERS MQ-9 pilot. “So, this is all new.”



That spirit of experimentation is central to the Air Force’s push for greater flexibility through Agile Combat Employment, a concept that enables Airmen to operate effectively from anywhere in the world. The exercise validated the MQ-9’s performance in unconventional conditions while providing critical data to develop standardized procedures for future contingency operations.



“Today’s success opens up new options for us,” Fulford added. “It increases our rapid global mobility by expanding where and how we can operate, giving commanders greater flexibility and maneuverability in the Indo-Pacific.”



During the mission, local pilots handled the takeoff before passing control to a stateside crew for recovery; proving seamless, cross-continental coordination between units and demonstrating how automation enhances mission efficiency and safety.



Project Lima BEAN reinforces the 18th Wing’s role in shaping the future of unmanned operations and highlights how innovation drives readiness across Pacific Air Forces.



As the Keystone of the Pacific, the 18th Wing continues to advance PACAF’s mission to remain agile in execution, strategic in deterrence, and resilient in capability; ensuring airpower is ready to respond anytime, anywhere.