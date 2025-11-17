Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Lima BEAN expands MQ-9 Contingency Capabilities [Image 3 of 4]

    Project Lima BEAN expands MQ-9 Contingency Capabilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, flies over taxiway lima during Project Lima Blazing Egress of Airfield Nonstandard, on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2025. MQ-9 contingency launch operations were conducted as a proof of concept to demonstrate capabilities should a runway on Kadena need to be shutdown, supporting the Pacific Air Force’s strategy to become more agile in execution, strategic in deterrence, and resilient in capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 00:01
    Photo ID: 9406160
    VIRIN: 251009-F-LO539-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 965.56 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Lima BEAN expands MQ-9 Contingency Capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MQ-9
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    USPACOM
    Airfield Nonstandard
    Project Lima Bean

