Project Lima BEAN expands MQ-9 Contingency Capabilities

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, flies over taxiway lima during Project Lima Blazing Egress of Airfield Nonstandard, on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2025. MQ-9 contingency launch operations were conducted as a proof of concept to demonstrate capabilities should a runway on Kadena need to be shutdown, supporting the Pacific Air Force’s strategy to become more agile in execution, strategic in deterrence, and resilient in capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)