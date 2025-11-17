Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Lima BEAN expands MQ-9 Contingency Capabilities [Image 4 of 4]

    Project Lima BEAN expands MQ-9 Contingency Capabilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, lands on taxiway lima during Project Lima Blazing Egress of Airfield Nonstandard, on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2025. Project Lima showcased contingency capabilities of the MQ-9, strengthening Kadena’s competitive edge in defense of the United States and Japan’s interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    MQ-9
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    USPACOM
    Airfield Nonstandard
    Project Lima Bean

