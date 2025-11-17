A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, lands on taxiway lima during Project Lima Blazing Egress of Airfield Nonstandard, on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2025. Project Lima showcased contingency capabilities of the MQ-9, strengthening Kadena’s competitive edge in defense of the United States and Japan’s interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)
This work, Project Lima BEAN expands MQ-9 Contingency Capabilities [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Project Lima BEAN expands MQ-9 Contingency Capabilities
