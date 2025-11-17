Project Lima BEAN expands MQ-9 Contingency Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, lands on taxiway lima during Project Lima Blazing Egress of Airfield Nonstandard, on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 9, 2025. Project Lima showcased contingency capabilities of the MQ-9, strengthening Kadena’s competitive edge in defense of the United States and Japan’s interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)