Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit returns to San Diego, bolstering readiness after crucial OIR deployment

SAN DIEGO – Family and friends gathered at the San Diego International Airport greeted Navy Expeditionary Medical Unit 10 Gulf (EMU-10G) Rotation 18 upon their return on Oct. 16, 2025, following a seven-month deployment to the Middle East.



Under the command of Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), the unit swiftly deployed in March in direct support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) to provide Role 2 and enhanced shore-based medical capabilities at Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC) in Baghdad, Iraq.



"The efficient and effective delivery of Role 2 care by EMU-10G was a critical force multiplier for Operation Inherent Resolve, significantly enhancing the health and readiness of our personnel and coalition allies," said Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, NMFP commander. "Their rapid deployment, adaptable approach to complex challenges, and commitment to delivering exceptional medical care validated the critical role of our Expeditionary Medical Units in supporting global operations."



The BDSC serves as a critical entry and support hub for U.S. diplomatic personnel and missions. The EMU provided the greater Baghdad area with a Role 2 medical facility offering a full range of medical services, including surgery, trauma resuscitation, preventative medicine, mental health support, and a fully operational blood bank for U.S. Armed Forces, Department of War civilians, State Department personnel, Iraqi Security Forces, and other multinational coalition partners. This facility delivered advanced treatment close to the field, ensuring timely and effective medical care for personnel operating in the region, accelerating warfighter recovery to get back to the fight.



The EMU’s mission extended beyond traditional medical care, as they actively supported Iraqi forces, conducting medical evacuations.



“Our unit supported ‘Mercy Flights’ or medical evacuations for Iraqi Security Forces engaged in the eradication of ISIS,” said Capt. Jonas Carmichael, officer-in-charge. “Our unit also developed a combined training program and exercises for prolonged field and casualty care, mass casualty, and medical evacuation that strengthened interoperability of joint forces in the greater Baghdad area.”



The deployment was not without significant challenges.



“During the ‘12-Day War’ (also known as the Israel-Iran conflict that ran from June 15 – 23, 2025) and the subsequent ordered departure of State Department personnel, the EMU was instrumental in providing medical support – augmenting the State Department’s Diplomatic Support Hospital mission and providing Sailors to aid during the evacuation,” Carmichael explained.



Carmichael also highlighted the EMU 10G’s innovative response to a major infrastructure challenge during the Israel-Iran conflict to reconstruct a medical facility despite limited engineering support.



"Our Sailors labored in intense heat and under heightened threats to deconstruct a facility, erect tents, build walls, and install all electrical and plumbing necessary for a Role 3 medical facility," Carmichael said.



Despite these challenges, the team completed the project ahead of schedule, a testament to their resourcefulness and commitment.



"Everyone had an additional job to do aside from maintaining our unit’s full medical capabilities," Carmichael said. "Their dedication and ‘just keep steppin’ attitude allowed us to finish the project three weeks ahead of schedule."



The unit also faced increased threats from indirect fire and theater ballistic missiles.



"Maintaining unit force protection and accountability during calls to bunkers (alert to seek shelter in the nearest protective structure), while continuing to provide a ready force for damage control resuscitation and surgery can be challenging,” Carmichael explained.

“Rehearsing medical responses, maintaining redundant communications plans, and cross-training a flexible, competent workforce enables adaptability to overcome challenges faced in an austere, combat environment."



The unit’s experience highlighted the importance of building bridges with supporting units.



“Individual interpersonal and joint unit relationships need to be fostered to accomplish the mission," Carmichael explained. “One Sailor down or one affiliation with a supporting unit lost can have a significant impact on mission success."



Carmichael added that the deployment reinforced unit identity and Navy values.



"In some ways, we used our exclusivity as the sole Navy unit to drive cohesion," he said. “Establishing unit identity early, reinforcing our expeditionary Navy values, and engaging in group activities like our Sand Sailor trials, drove an indelible sense of pride and self-reliance.”



The successful deployment of EMU-10G Rotation 18 underscores the strategic importance of Expeditionary Medicine – rapidly deployable and adaptable capabilities that ensure U.S. forces have access to high-quality medical care anywhere, any time.



"The deployment of these Sailors of EMU-10G marked a defining moment in their service," said NMFP Command Master Chief Jerry Cantorna. "They rose to the occasion, fully embraced their responsibilities, and provided world-class medical care under the most demanding conditions. They came together as a team, faced every challenge head-on, and got the job done, ensuring our warfighters and coalition partners were fit to fight. That level of commitment is what makes Navy Medicine the best in the world – always ready for the call of duty."



The homecoming of EMU-10G marks not only the end of a successful deployment but also a renewed opportunity to further refine the strategies of expeditionary medicine, ensuring Navy Medicine remains ready to provide the highest quality medical care to warfighters worldwide.



NMFP provides oversight for 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC) on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness. Additionally, NMFP manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which plays a critical role in preparing medical teams for expeditionary and operational environments.