First stop as Chief of Staff of the Air Force: AFGSC Your browser does not support the audio element.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and his spouse, Cindy Wilsbach, visited Air Force Global Strike Command, Nov. 19, for immersions into the command’s mission and modernization programs.

This initial immersion, Wilsbach’s first official base visit as CSAF, underscored the command's pivotal role in the nation’s security.

The visit served to reinforce the vital link between AFGSC, its priorities, and the nation’s nuclear deterrence posture, highlighting the command's crucial mission. Wilsbach emphasized the strategic impact of AFGSC’s mission and the enduring relevance of the nuclear triad in today’s complex global environment.

“The bomber force embodies ‘fly and fix so we can fight and win.’ every single day,” said Wilsbach. “Our shared purpose is simple and enduring. Every Airman, no matter their specialty, contributes to the generation of airpower to support the joint fight. Your dedication to maintaining a high state of readiness ensures our long-range strike capability remains a credible deterrent against any adversary.”

He held a base-wide all call to address both bomb wings, the MAJCOM and NAF headquarters Airmen at http://www.barksdale.af.mil/, emphasizing the need to win every time and discussing his commitment to modernization, while highlighting the criticality of readiness.

“Before we ask if we’re ready, we need to define what readiness is,” Wilsbach said. “Readiness is the mission of your squadron or unit. As you look at your individual roles in the mission, I think we all understand what it means to be good at your job. If you’re performing your job well, you’re ready.”

Ms. Wilsbach focused on the need to support Airmen and their families. She saw the impact the base Child Development Center has on the bomber community, providing care to the Barksdale community’s youth. She also met with Key Support Liaison representatives and First Sergeants to discuss issues that Airmen face in the B-52 community and how that impacts mission readiness.

“I always enjoy hearing from those who take care of Airmen and families,” said Ms. Wilsbach. “Whether they are a part of their immediate family, or their chain of command, discussing how we can best care for our people is a top priority for me. Our Air Force is strong because of the Airmen who serve and the families who support them.”

General and Ms. Wilsbach departed Barksdale AFB to visit http://www.warren.af.mil/, Wyoming. The second half of their AFGSC immersion takes them to see the ICBM mission and its Airmen firsthand. During the visit, they will tour the launch control centers, meet with missile maintenance teams, and engage with security forces responsible for safeguarding the nation's nuclear deterrent, gaining a deeper understanding of the complexities and challenges inherent in this vital mission.