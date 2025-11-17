Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German liaison officers observe National Day of Mourning at Fort Knox Post Cemetery

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Story by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — Accompanied by the Fort Knox Garrison command team, two German liaison officers visited the Fort Knox Post Cemetery in recognition of the annual Volkstrauertag Nov. 19, or National Day of German Mourning.   Lieutenant Col. Ulrich Humpert and Sgt. Maj. Karl-Heinz Nelles, from the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia, coordinated with the Garrison Directorate of Human Resources to pay respects to the 17 German prisoners of war interred at the site.   While Volkstrauertag officially falls on the second Sunday in November, the liasons are charged with visiting multiple German POW cemetery locations, including Fort Knox.   According to Humpert, commemorative events take place throughout Germany in honor of the fallen, and German representatives organize events to honor those interred at locations abroad. At Fort Knox, this included the laying of a commemorative wreath and a moment of silence.   Humpert recognized the solemn significance of POWs and U.S. warriors interred together: “The fact that these Soldiers rest alongside American Soldiers in this cemetery is a great testament to American humanity, respect and civilization.”   Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

