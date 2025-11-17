Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Kyle Linebarger, 5th Special Operations Squadron aerial gunner, inspects a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Kyle Linebarger, 5th Special Operations Squadron aerial gunner, inspects a weapons system onboard a 4th Special Operations Squadron AC-130J Ghostrider gunship, during livefire training near Anchorage, Alaska, July 17, 2024. Air Force Special Operations Command and Air Force Reserve Command placed a renewed focus on the gunship mission to align with the new peer-peer warfighting model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile) see less | View Image Page

Total Force Integration: AFR aircrew executes live-fire training in Alaska on Active Duty AC-130J gunship

Vast plains within a mountain valley house, a simulated enemy complex and vehicles within the military range of Joint Base Elmendorf. Thousands of feet above them, an active-duty AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship from the 4th Special Operations Squadron flown by a crew from Air Force Reserve’s 5th Special Operations Squadron struck targets with Hellfire and Griffin missiles, salvos of automatic 30 mm and 105mm munitions from the aircraft’s guns.

Aircrew from the Air Force Reserve's 5th SOS at Hurlburt Field, Fla., trained on a 4th Special Operations Squadron AC-130J Ghostrider with support from active-duty maintenance specialists from the 4th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron here July 15-21, 2024, to enhance readiness and practice logistical challenges inherent with operating in an unfamiliar environment.



"It's a huge benefit for us to train in different climate zones and terrain," said Master Sergeant Gregory Hosko, 5 SOS Aerial Gunner. "We walked away with some great lessons learned working the logistical challenges and operational planning."

Some of those challenges included transporting maintenance teams and support functions across the United States on a more than 3,000-mile journey from Florida to Alaska. While several Reservists have experience in this area, the planning, packing, and working through systems necessary to move this amount of personnel and equipment across the continent isn't something they do every day. Combined with an extensive ongoing multinational exercise in the same locale, this further honed their logistical prowess.



"The weather and mountainous terrain added numerous challenges that we don't see at home station," said Lt. Col. Nick Beihl, 5th SOS Pilot and mission commander for the training. "This took a lot of coordination in advance on several fronts to include everything from range entry procedures to moving munitions to Alaska."

The aircrew who participated also enhanced their readiness by operating in the new and geographically diverse area, adding elements of uncertainty that would be reflected in an operational environment. Pilots, Weapon Systems Officers, aerial gunners, and maintainers made for a highly capable team who worked together to bring the mission to fruition.



The crew employed eight AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and four AGM-176 Griffin missiles, shooting 255 rounds of 30mm and 20 rounds of 105mm into ground-based targets in mountainous terrain below the weather. Gunners and maintainers gathered around the mission operator pallet displays to watch their rounds explode on impact with the simulated combatants.



"The AC-130J has an amazing standoff capability," said Hosko. "We could be 10-15 miles away and still provide more than just direct fire of guns overhead."



"The maintenance troops had the plane ready at every moment, which made the operation seamless," said Beihl. "This team of professionals made it so we didn't have to worry about the aircraft at any point in time."



While enjoying America's last frontier, they also built relationships and extended their capabilities with their 1st Special Operations Wing counterparts.



The team out of Hurlburt Field, Florida hosts a capability with deep ties to the Reserve Component of Air Force Special Operations Command. The 919th Special Operations Wing used to operate AC-130A Spectre Gunships decades ago. As national defense requirements changed, the wing diversified into other weapons systems. Currently, the 5th SOS serves as a schoolhouse teaching active-duty counterparts to fly and operate the AC-130J, C-146, and U-28A aircraft.



As the Air Force continues adapting to a peer-to-peer warfighting model, the aircraft continue to provide a critical capability. It is common for many of the seasoned aviators of the 5 SOS to train and fly with operational units.



“By the time the 5th SOS finished their return leg, the seasoned crew proved their ability to deliver lethal capability abroad,” said Beihl.



The Great North offered challenges that improved their interoperability as a team and set a path for future training opportunities