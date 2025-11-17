919th SOW trains on Gunship in Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An AC-130J Ghostrider parks within view of Mount Rainier during a stop near Tacoma, Washington, July 15, 2024. The AC-130J is a highly modified C-130J aircraft It contains an advanced two-pilot flight station with fully integrated digital avionics. This photo has been altered for security purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)