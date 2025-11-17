919th SOW trains on Gunship in Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Kyle Linebarger, 5th Special Operations Squadron aerial gunner, inspects a weapons system onboard a 4th Special Operations Squadron AC-130J Ghostrider gunship, during livefire training near Anchorage, Alaska, July 17, 2024. Air Force Special Operations Command and Air Force Reserve Command placed a renewed focus on the gunship mission to align with the new peer-peer warfighting model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)