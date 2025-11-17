Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    919th SOW trains on Gunship in Alaska [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    919th SOW trains on Gunship in Alaska

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    919th Special Operations Wing

    Master Sgt. Kyle Linebarger, 5th Special Operations Squadron aerial gunner, inspects a weapons system onboard a 4th Special Operations Squadron AC-130J Ghostrider gunship, during livefire training near Anchorage, Alaska, July 17, 2024. Air Force Special Operations Command and Air Force Reserve Command placed a renewed focus on the gunship mission to align with the new peer-peer warfighting model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 09:30
    Photo ID: 9394263
    VIRIN: 240716-F-XG228-4600
    Resolution: 3600x2395
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 919th SOW trains on Gunship in Alaska [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    919th SOW trains on Gunship in Alaska
    919th SOW trains on Gunship in Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Total Force Integration: AFR aircrew executes live-fire training in Alaska on Active Duty AC-130J gunship

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Reserve Command

    TAGS

    AC-130J

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download