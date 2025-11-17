Master Sgt. Kyle Linebarger, 5th Special Operations Squadron aerial gunner, inspects a weapons system onboard a 4th Special Operations Squadron AC-130J Ghostrider gunship, during livefire training near Anchorage, Alaska, July 17, 2024. Air Force Special Operations Command and Air Force Reserve Command placed a renewed focus on the gunship mission to align with the new peer-peer warfighting model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Gentile)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 09:30
|Photo ID:
|9394263
|VIRIN:
|240716-F-XG228-4600
|Resolution:
|3600x2395
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 919th SOW trains on Gunship in Alaska [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Total Force Integration: AFR aircrew executes live-fire training in Alaska on Active Duty AC-130J gunship
Air Force Reserve Command