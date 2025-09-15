Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Dechawat Arsanam

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    09.19.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea-- Staff Sgt. Dechawat Arsanam, a native of Udon Thani, Thailand and 8th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, was awarded the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of Sept. 15 - 19 for his financial expertise, innovative ideas and training efforts.

    Arsanam partnered with the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center and resource advisors to secure over one million in funding for the 8th FW’s top four unfunded requirements. This directly enabled the financing of key projects including the South Loop high-voltage cables, Monaco fire system update and mission essential maintenance and repairs identified by 8th Civil Engineer. Arsanam’s contribution to these projects helped modernize base power and improved safety systems critical to sustain mission operations.

    Leveraging his finance and accounting expertise, Arsanam developed the 8th CES utilities Won-to-Dollar research tool, an innovation that brought expense predictability within 98% accuracy. This tool enhanced the 8th CES’s expenditure oversight, optimized resource planning and was instrumental in advocating for and receiving an additional $925,000 in utility funding from AFIMSC.

    Arsanam also led mandated training for 22 budget analysts and resource advisors on end-of-year closeout procedures, ensuring the timely and accurate allocation of 8th FW funds. His readiness training led U.S. Pacific Air Forces to praise Kunsan as a benchmark for closeout excellence, financial stewardship and as the standard in the Pacific theater.

    Thanks to Arsanam’s efforts, the 8th CPTS financial management analysis flight continues to advocate for the base’s largest AFIMSC budget, executing over $38 million in support of the Wolf Pack mission.

    Thank you, Staff Sgt. Arsanam, for your outstanding leadership and dedication to the Wolf Pack mission. Congratulations on being this week’s Pride of the Pack!

