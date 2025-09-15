Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Dechawat Arsanam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dechawat Arsanam, 8th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, reviews unit finances at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 19, 2025. Arsanam was awarded the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of Sept. 15-19 for his financial expertise, innovative ideas and training efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)