    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Dechawat Arsanam [Image 2 of 2]

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dechawat Arsanam, 8th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, poses for a photo in front of the 8th CPTS sign at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 19, 2025. Arsanam was awarded the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of Sept. 15-19 for his financial expertise, innovative ideas and training efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.19.2025 00:46
    Photo ID: 9326051
    VIRIN: 250919-F-ST571-1018
    Location: GUNSAN, KR
    This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Dechawat Arsanam [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Pride of the Pack
    8th CPTS

