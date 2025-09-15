USNS Amelia Earhart Crew Fosters Connections with Children in Thailand

Photo By Grady Fontana | PATTAYA, Thailand (Sept. 10, 2025) – Civilian mariner Joshua Harris, deckhand,...... read more read more Photo By Grady Fontana | PATTAYA, Thailand (Sept. 10, 2025) – Civilian mariner Joshua Harris, deckhand, assigned to Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), interacts with children of the Fountain of Life Children’s Center in Pattaya, Thailand, during a community outreach event, Sept. 10. Amelia Earhart is in Thailand conducting routine maintenance and supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet. (Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana) see less | View Image Page

Crew members from the U.S. Navy's Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) visited the Fountain of Life Children’s Center in Pattaya, Thailand, on Sept. 10, 2025, to spend time with children from the community.



Amelia Earhart is in Thailand for routine maintenance in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet. While the ship was in port, crew members volunteered at the center, participating in games and activities organized by Navy League Siam in Pattaya, a group that provides support to visiting sailors.



"The experience has been great," said Christa Wilson, a cook on the Amelia Earhart. "This is part of why I joined the Military Sealift Command, to experience different cultures and connect with people. We just wanted to show the children some love and let them know we care."



Wilson, who is from Plainfield, New Jersey, has volunteered in community outreach events for nine years. "Every time I see an opportunity to participate, I always sign up. The kids are so excited to have us here."



The Fountain of Life is a non-profit organization that serves about 120 children daily.



"We teach the children Thai, English, math, and science," said Kanda Hemanak, a teacher at the Fountain of Life. "It’s important for the children to interact with visitors so they can hear them speak and learn English. This helps build their vocabulary and confidence, and opens doors to future opportunities."



The visit fostered positive connections and cultural understanding between the crew and the children through games and language exchanges.



"The crew members come from many different backgrounds," said U.S. Navy Lt. Gregory Willocks, chaplain with Military Sealift Command Far East. "This was a great chance for them to share their background with children from the community.



Willocks added that the children rarely have the chance to meet Americans . "Our hope is that in the future, these kids will remember Americans and the Navy as kind and nice people."



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.