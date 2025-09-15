USNS Amelia Earhart Crew Fosters Connections with Children in Thailand

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATTAYA, Thailand (Sept. 10, 2025) – Civilian mariners Nora Riley, supply utilityman, and Samuel Cannon, ordinary seaman, assigned to Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), teach English to children of the Fountain of Life Children’s Center in Pattaya, Thailand, during a community outreach event, Sept. 10. Amelia Earhart is in Thailand conducting routine maintenance and supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet. (Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)