Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Amelia Earhart Crew Fosters Connections with Children in Thailand [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USNS Amelia Earhart Crew Fosters Connections with Children in Thailand

    PATTAYA, THAILAND

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Grady Fontana 

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    PATTAYA, Thailand (Sept. 10, 2025) – Civilian mariners Nora Riley, supply utilityman, and Samuel Cannon, ordinary seaman, assigned to Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), teach English to children of the Fountain of Life Children’s Center in Pattaya, Thailand, during a community outreach event, Sept. 10. Amelia Earhart is in Thailand conducting routine maintenance and supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet. (Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 21:52
    Photo ID: 9325885
    VIRIN: 250910-N-IX266-3002
    Resolution: 5495x3663
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: PATTAYA, TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Amelia Earhart Crew Fosters Connections with Children in Thailand [Image 6 of 6], by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Amelia Earhart Crew Fosters Connections with Children in Thailand
    USNS Amelia Earhart Crew Fosters Connections with Children in Thailand
    USNS Amelia Earhart Crew Fosters Connections with Children in Thailand
    USNS Amelia Earhart Crew Fosters Connections with Children in Thailand
    USNS Amelia Earhart Crew Fosters Connections with Children in Thailand
    USNS Amelia Earhart Crew Fosters Connections with Children in Thailand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNS Amelia Earhart Crew Fosters Connections with Children in Thailand

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download