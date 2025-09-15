PATTAYA, Thailand (Sept. 10, 2025) – Civilian mariners Nora Riley, supply utilityman, and Samuel Cannon, ordinary seaman, assigned to Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), teach English to children of the Fountain of Life Children’s Center in Pattaya, Thailand, during a community outreach event, Sept. 10. Amelia Earhart is in Thailand conducting routine maintenance and supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet. (Navy photo by Grady T. Fontana)
USNS Amelia Earhart Crew Fosters Connections with Children in Thailand
